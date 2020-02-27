Financial Review: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Himax Technologies (NYSE:HIMX)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

This table compares JinkoSolar and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.31 $59.12 million $1.52 16.72 Himax Technologies $671.84 million 1.15 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -64.14

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54% Himax Technologies -2.03% -2.87% -1.48%

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for JinkoSolar and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 0 2 2 0 2.50 Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.83%. Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Himax Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.