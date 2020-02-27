Financial Survey: LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) vs. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OTCMKTS:OZM)

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LEG & GEN GRP P/S and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG & GEN GRP P/S $1.62 billion 13.48 $2.44 billion $1.90 9.67 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 2.40 -$24.28 million $1.17 20.80

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. LEG & GEN GRP P/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares LEG & GEN GRP P/S and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.80%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than LEG & GEN GRP P/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group beats LEG & GEN GRP P/S on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

