First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 214.9% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 824,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 88,067 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 494,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 273,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 219,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JPS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

