First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $682.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.86 and its 200-day moving average is $613.30. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $430.50 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

