First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 887,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 265,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,209.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

