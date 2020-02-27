First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.49.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

