First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2593 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

