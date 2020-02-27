First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,171,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,440,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $103.33.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

