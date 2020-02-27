First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $740,000 Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $56.93 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

