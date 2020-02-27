First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $691,000 Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Ares Management stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.