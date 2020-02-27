First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $305.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.07 and its 200 day moving average is $252.62. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $178.10 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

