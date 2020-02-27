First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,284,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,115. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

