First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after acquiring an additional 669,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after acquiring an additional 217,690 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,492,000 after acquiring an additional 123,962 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE AZN opened at $47.57 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

