First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Expedia Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Expedia Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 609 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.72.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

