First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,240 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,077 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

