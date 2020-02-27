First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 831 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.