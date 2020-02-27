First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Hawaiian by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $6,042,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

