First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 604,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 961,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

