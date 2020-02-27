First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PJC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

