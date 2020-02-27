First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

