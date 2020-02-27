First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.34 Million in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 246,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $926,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

