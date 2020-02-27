First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 144,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

NYSE:NVG opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.