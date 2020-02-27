First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.