First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synthorx were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the third quarter worth $800,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Synthorx by 10,706.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

THOR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:THOR opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75. Synthorx Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $71.90.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

