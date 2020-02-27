First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,736 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,459 shares of company stock worth $1,430,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

