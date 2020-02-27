First Trust Advisors LP Sells 36,359 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

