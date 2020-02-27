First Trust Advisors LP Sells 495 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Vectrus worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vectrus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

