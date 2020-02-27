First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,444 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of ePlus worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ePlus by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ePlus by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $111,379.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,212.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.