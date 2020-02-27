First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,683 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

BDN opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.