First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

LAUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.