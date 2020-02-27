First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $24.51 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.