Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,100 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,314,670.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,036 shares of company stock worth $5,211,977 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

