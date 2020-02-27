Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,672,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $283.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average is $268.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

