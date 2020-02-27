Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 414,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

