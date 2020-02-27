Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.