Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 107,700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in KeyCorp by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

KEY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

