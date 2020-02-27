Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 49,500 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 348,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 289,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

CBRE stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.