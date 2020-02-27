Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $259.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.68 and its 200 day moving average is $271.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

