Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 6,700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

