Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 73,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 173.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,760 shares of company stock worth $3,542,301. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

MXIM stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.