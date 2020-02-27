Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NYSE:KKR opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.