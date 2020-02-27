Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.66 and a 200 day moving average of $298.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

