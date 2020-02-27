Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.68 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,377,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,842,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 623,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

