Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 477,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $8,754,939. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

