Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

ALXN stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

