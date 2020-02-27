Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

In other news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,268 shares of company stock worth $29,459,843. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.