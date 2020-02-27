Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

