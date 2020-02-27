Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 42,900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

