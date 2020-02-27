Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 9,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

