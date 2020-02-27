Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hess by 35.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Hess by 70.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Hess stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

